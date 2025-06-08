CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2025-16

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Can We Shake This Cool, Wet Pattern?

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    June 1 is the meteorological start of summer, and I think we are all hoping for much warmer conditions than we have experienced lately. Temperatures in Ohio during May ran 2-4°F

  2. Lep Monitoring Network – Black Cutworm and True Armyworm # 6

    Author(s): Trevor Mullen, Rosalind Holt-Frank,

  3. Battle for the Belt: Season 3, Episode 10: Adjustments for Late-Planted Soybean

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Maria Kessler, Diego Miranda

  4. The North American Manure Expo comes to Wauseon, Ohio

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    The North American Manure Expo is coming to Ohio this summer on July 30th and 31st at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. Starting in 2001, this event was created to showcase

  5. Statewide Slug Monitoring Project – Update # 3

    Author(s): Trevor Mullen, Rosalind Holt-Frank,