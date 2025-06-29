CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2025-19

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Battle for the Belt: Season 3, Episode 13 – Corn & Soybean Stand Counts

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Diego Miranda, Maria Kessler

  2. Beating the Heat on Farms

    Carol M. Highsmith Archive, Library of Congress
    Author(s): Wayne Dellinger, CCA, Aaron Wilson

    As we move toward late June, OSU Extension State Climatologist, Aaron

  3. Harvest Strategies to Avoid Wheat Quality Losses

    Figure 1. Wheat heads exhibiting signs and symptoms of head scab. Photo credit: Curtis Young, Ph.D.
    Author(s): Stephanie Karhoff, CCA, Pierce Paul

    Fusarium head blight (FHB) or head scab has been reported in western Ohio

  4. Potato Leafhopper is Arriving in Alfalfa

    Author(s): Kyle Verhoff, Curtis Young, CCA,

  5. Putting Poison Hemlock into Perspective (Again)

    Figure 1. Poison hemlock blooms. Photo credit: Joe Boggs.
    Author(s): Mark Loux, Stephanie Karhoff, CCA

    Poison hemlock is in full bloom across the state and continues to make the

  6. Consider the Cool Pattern Shook – Heatwave Ongoing

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Climate Summary 

  7. Double Crop Soybean (or Late-Planted Soybean) Considerations for 2025

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Eric Richer, CCA

    As wheat harvest begins in Ohio, farmers may be considering double crop soybean.

  8. Sulfur Management Reminders for Corn Production

    Author(s): Osler Ortez, Emma Matcham, Manbir Rakkar

  9. Application of Manure to Double-Crop Soybeans to Encourage Emergence

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    The summer manure application window following wheat harvest is typically the 2nd largest application window each year.

  10. Research Using a Wind Tunnel Helps Soybean Growers Select the Best Nozzles

    Author(s): Erdal Ozkan

  11. Top 10 Tips for Better Spraying

    Author(s): Erdal Ozkan

    Applying pesticides requires a high level of skill and knowledge. Over the years, the increasing size and complexity of sprayers have necessitated even more attention to efficiency,

  12. Lep Monitoring Network – Corn Earworm and Western Bean Cutworm # 9

    Author(s): Evan Hodkinson, Trevor Mullen,

  13. Statewide Slug Monitoring Project – Update # 6

    Figure 1. Slug feeding on soybean cotyledon in the field.
    Author(s): Evan Hodkinson, Trevor Mullen,

  14. Weed Science Field Day Coming Soon!

    Author(s): Betsy Cunningham

    The 2025 Ohio State Weed Science Field Day will be held on Wednesday, July 9th, at the Western Ag Research Station in South Charleston, OH. Registration will start at 8:30

  15. Grain Handling Systems Open House

    Author(s): Amanda Douridas, CCA

    You are invited to the Molly Caren Ag Center Grain Facility for an open house to learn more about grain handling systems and safety. Technology and design will be on