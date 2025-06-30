CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2025-20

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Soil Crusting and Herbicide Carryover

    Author(s): Eugene Law, PhD

    Recent weather extremes have created favorable conditions for soil crusting and herbicide carryover, two separate phenomena that can cause poor early stand development in

  2. Lep Monitoring Network – Corn Earworm and Western Bean Cutworm # 10

    Author(s): Evan Hodkinson, Trevor Mullen,

  3. Statewide Slug Monitoring Project – Update # 7

    Author(s): Rosalind Holt-Frank, Evan Hodkinson,

  4. Battle for the Belt: Season 3, Episode 14: Corn Disease

    Author(s): Maria Kessler, Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez

  5. Hampered Hay Days & Hope for a Good One

    Author(s): Christine Gelley

    “Hello, Mother Nature? Are you there? Am I coming in clear? I’d like to request a few hay days, please.”