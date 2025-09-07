CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2025-21

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Southwest Ohio Agronomy Field Day Set for August 12 at Fayette County Airport

    Author(s): Ken Ford, Justin Baum

    The Southwest Ohio Corn Growers Association, in collaboration with Ohio State University Extension

  2. OSU Extension Offering Hay Testing Program

    Author(s): Garth Ruff

    “Make hay while the sun shines”. How many times have you heard that said throughout the years? We’ve had some sunshine this spring/summer, but making first cutting “dry” hay has really

  3. Certified Crop Adviser Exam Online Study Course

    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA, Lee Beers, CCA,

  4. 2025 Western Agronomy Field Day

    Author(s): Joe Davlin

    We will be having our annual Agronomy Day this year at the Western Ag. Research Station in South Charleston, Ohio, July 16, 2025.  We will start at 9 a.m.

  5. Register for a Farmer Forum Webinar on Weed Electrocution

    Photo credit: Claudio Rubione, GROW
    Author(s): Eugene Law, PhD

    Have you heard someone mention that they’ve been zapping weeds and wondered what they’re talking about?

  6. July Plantings for Warm-Season Annual Grass Forages

    sorghum sudangrass
    Author(s): Emma Matcham, Marina Miquilini, Gigi Neal

  7. Early Detection, Better Decisions: Scout for Soybean Diseases and Test for SCN

    field of soybeans
    Author(s): Horacio Lopez-Nicora

    As soybeans across Ohio progress through V5, R1, and R3 growth stages, now is a great opportunity for growers to walk their fields and scout for

  8. Battle for the Belt: Season 3, Episode 15 - Scouting and Management of Soybean Insects

    Author(s): Diego Miranda, Taylor Dill, Maria Kessler

  9. Statewide Slug Monitoring Project – Update # 8

    Figure 1. Slug feeding on soybean cotyledon in the field.
    Author(s): Rosalind Holt-Frank, Evan Hodkinson,

  10. Lep Monitoring Network – Corn Earworm and Western Bean Cutworm # 11

    Figure 1. Corn earworm moth. Photo credit: Curtis Young, OSU
    Author(s): Rosalind Holt-Frank, Evan Hodkinson,