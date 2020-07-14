CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2025-22

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Corn Vomitoxin Management Critical Considerations at Tassel

    Author(s): Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Stephanie Karhoff, CCA,

  2. Have you registered for the August 20th Ditch the Runoff Field Day?

    Author(s): Amber Emmons, CCA

    We are five weeks away from Ohio State University Extension’s Water Quality Team field day: Ditch the Runoff! This is their third annual conservation-focused field day.

  3. How to Use the Crop Risk Tool

    corn leaf with fungal lesions
    Author(s): Stephanie Karhoff, CCA, Jason Hartschuh, CCA,

  4. Reminder: Grain Handling Systems Open House!

    grain bin with US flag on side
    Author(s): Amanda Douridas, CCA

    Register today to secure your spot at the Molly Caren Ag Center Grain Facility for an open house to learn more about grain handling systems and safety. Technology

  5. The North American Manure Expo coming on July 30th and 31st in Wauseon, Ohio

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    The North American Manure Expo is coming to Wauseon Ohio on July 30th and 31st at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. This event will showcase research, innovation, and solutions

  6. NE Ohio Hay Day Hosted by OSU Extension and Norden MFG

    bale of hay in field
    Author(s): Lee Beers, CCA, Les Ober, CCA

    Join OSU Extension and Norden MFG on August 2, 2025, for the NE Ohio Hay Day. Held at

  7. Battle for the Belt: Season 3, Episode 16 – Tar Spot in Corn

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Maria Kessler, Diego Miranda

  8. Lep Monitoring Network – Western Bean Cutworm numbers are on the rise #12

    Author(s): Evan Hodkinson, Rosalind Holt-Frank,

  9. Statewide Slug Monitoring Project – Update #9

    Author(s): Evan Hodkinson, Rosalind Holt-Frank,