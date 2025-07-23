CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2025-23

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Gibberella Ear Rot/DON Risk Tool is Now Available

    Author(s): Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Stephanie Karhoff, CCA,

  2. Tight Tassel Wrap in Corn

    Author(s): Stephanie Karhoff, CCA, Aaron Wilson,

  3. Soil Health and Water Management Field Day Set for August 28

    Author(s): Garth McDorman

    On Thursday, August 28, 2025, The Ohio State University at Lima will host a Soil Health and Water Management Field Day, bringing together experts, educators, conservation

  4. Join OABA and OSU Extension for the 4R Technology Review Field Day on August 27

    Author(s): Elizabeth Hawkins

    The Ohio Agribusiness Association and Ohio State University Extension invite you to the 4R Technology Review Field Day.

  5. Join Us for the August Edition of the Certified Livestock Manager Webinar Series!

    Author(s): Rachel Cochran, CCA/CPAg

    We are just two weeks away from the next installment of OSU Extension’s bimonthly webinar series for Certified Livestock Managers (CLMs)!

  6. Battle for the Belt: Season 3, Episode 17: Residual Herbicides

    Author(s): Maria Kessler, Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez

  7. Mid-Summer Weather: Relentless Humidity and Storms for Most

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Climate Summary

  8. Lep Monitoring Network – Western Bean Cutworm numbers continue to rise # 13

    WBC adult
    Author(s): Evan Hodkinson, Trevor Mullen,