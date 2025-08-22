CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2025-28

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Harvesting Corn Silage at the Correct Moisture While Being Cautious of Nitrates

    Corn Silage
    Author(s): Jason Hartschuh, CCA

    Corn silage harvest is a critical time of year for dairy and beef operations, as the quality of the silage harvested determines the farm's success or failure for the

  2. Managing Perennial Weeds in Pastures and Hayfields this Fall

    Horsenettle in Grass
    Author(s): Emma Matcham, Eugene Law, PhD, Ted Wiseman

  3. Dig Into Cover Crops: Four Nights of Expert-Led Discussions

    Cover Crops
    Author(s): Rachel Cochran, CCA/CPAg

    Join Paulding County Extension for their last four Cover Crops Roundtable sessions of 2025!

  4. Rye For Grain Production

    Rye trial plots
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Matthew Hankinson

    Farmers may be interested in winter rye for grain to meet local demands and

  5. Rapid Drying Conditions Emerging Across Ohio

    Corn tassels against the sky
    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Climate Summary

  6. Another 'Spot' to Look for in Corn

    Figure 1. Characteristic Curvularia leaf spot symptoms on a corn leaf. Image: K. Wise.
    Author(s): Stephanie Karhoff, CCA, Pierce Paul

    Recently, Curvularia leaf spot of corn was confirmed in research and

  7. Battle for the Belt: Season 3, Episode 22: August Weather Update and Fall Outlook

    The battle for the belt belt
    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Maria Kessler, Diego Miranda

  8. Lep Monitoring Network – Fall armyworm, Corn Earworm and European Corn Borer # 18

    Bucket Trap
    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Nic Baumer, Frank Becker