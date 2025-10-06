CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2025-34

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Managing Sorghum Species During Fall Frosts

    Sudan Grass
    Author(s): Emma Matcham

    While most of the state will continue to have moderate fall temperatures this week, there are a few regions with frost risk on Thursday morning. This means it’s time for our annual

  2. Battle for the Belt: Season 3, Episode 28 - Green Stem in Soybean

    Figure 1. Green stem in Preble County Ohio, October 2025. Photo Credit: Allen Geyer.
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Taylor Dill, Maria Kessler

  3. Use National Nematode Day as Your Reminder: Sample for SCN After Harvest

    Author(s): Horacio Lopez-Nicora

    National Nematode Day returns on October 6, 2025, and it serves as a timely reminder that the most damaging soybean pathogen in