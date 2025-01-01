CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2025-36

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Green Fields Green Dollars: Manure Management for Profit

    Author(s): Rachel Cochran Henry, CCA/CPAg, Clint Schroeder

    Wade into the manure discussion with Rachel and

  2. Forage Management After Drought and a Tough Growing Season

    Author(s): Emma Matcham, Christine Gelley, Ted Wiseman

  3. Give Your Sprayer Some TLC by Properly Winterizing

    Author(s): Erdal Ozkan

    You probably won't use your sprayer again until next spring. To avoid potential problems, frustration, and major headaches next year, it's wise to give your sprayer some TLC (Tender