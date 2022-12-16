CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2025-41

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Register Today: 20th Annual Northwest Ohio Corn-Soybean Day

    promotional graphic
    Author(s): Kendall Lovejoy, CCA

    WAUSEON, Ohio — The Ohio State University Extension Office in Fulton County is excited to invite you to the 20th annual Corn-Soybean Day, scheduled for Friday,

  2. Certified Crop Adviser Exam Preparation Class

    people standing in a soybean field
    Author(s): Lee Beers, CCA, Amanda Douridas, CCA,

  3. Green Fields Green Dollars Wraps Up Season 2!

    promotional graphic
    Author(s): Rachel Cochran Henry, CCA/CPAg, Clint Schroeder

    The final episode of 2025’s Green Fields Green

  4. Overview of Ag Outlook and Policy Meeting Offered in 2026

    farm field with market lines on it
    Author(s): Kyle Verhoff

    In 2026, Ohio State University Extension will be hosting our annual Regional Agricultural Outlook and Policy Meetings across the state. There will be five meetings held in January

  5. New Alfalfa Enterprise Budget

    calculator and budget
    Author(s): Emma Matcham, Eric Richer, CCA, Alyssa

  6. 2025 Soil Health Tour Focuses on an Emerging Conservation Practice: Two-Stage Ditches

    ditch between two fields
    Author(s): Rachel Cochran Henry, CCA/CPAg, Amber Emmons, CCA,