C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2026-02

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Certified Crop Adviser Exam Online Study Course

    Computer with glasses in foreground
    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA, Lee Beers, CCA,

  2. Get Ready for February Frost Seeding

    Clover
    Author(s): Emma Matcham, Kyle Verhoff, Jordan Penrose

  3. Working in Cold Temps

    Cows eating at a feed bunk with snow
    Author(s): Wayne Dellinger, CCA

    Weather forecasts with low temperatures in single digits and wind chills well below zero should be indicators to think about our outside work routines.

  4. Join Us for the February Edition of the Certified Livestock Manager Webinar Series!

    Flies on animal
    Author(s): Heather Torlina

    The February Edition of the CLM webinar will explain the impacts insects can have on farming operations and share a variety of strategies to combat them.

  5. Water Quality Wednesday Webinar: Lake Erie HAB’s Summary for 2025

    Lake Erie HAB Picture
    Author(s): Heather Torlina

    Join the OSU Extension Water Quality Team for their annual winter webinar series focusing on the intersection of agriculture and water quality. The January webinar of the