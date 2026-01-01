CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2026-03

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. A Cold and Snowy Winter So Far

    Forecast Precipitation
    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Winter So Far

  2. Corn Relative Maturities and Yield Potential in Ohio

    Sample Yield Results
    Author(s): Osler Ortez, Alexander Lindsey, Rich Minyo

  3. Ohio Farm Custom Rate Survey Launched for 2026--Responses Requested

    2024 Custom Rates Example
    Author(s): Barry Ward, Eric Richer, CCA, Amanda Bennett

  4. 2026 Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference

    Author(s): Clint Schroeder

    Don’t miss this year’s Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference, taking place March 10-11, 2026, at Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio. The conference will feature

  5. Certified Crop Adviser CEU Credits Available

    CCA prep course
    Author(s): Nic Baumer, Ambria Small

    The Ohio State University Extension Agronomic Crops team is hosting an online, self-paced

  6. Northeast Ohio Fertilizer Applicator Certification Training

    Author(s): Lee Beers, CCA

    Producers, land managers, and agricultural professionals will have the opportunity to meet Ohio fertilizer certification requirements during a comprehensive 3-hour Fertilizer