C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2026-04

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. 2025 eFields Report Available!

    2025 eFields Report Cover
    Author(s): Dara Barclay, Elizabeth Hawkins, John

  2. Federal registration approved for three dicamba products labeled for OTT application to resistant soybean 

    Ohio mitigation relief points.
    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    On February 6, 2026, it was announced that three products labeled for over-the-top dicamba applications in soybean are now federally approved for the 2026 growing season.

  3. Northwest Ohio Agriculture Expo March 6 & 7

    Author(s): Alan Leininger

    Ohio State University Extension Henry County and partners are excited to announce the inaugural Northwest Ohio Agriculture Expo.

  4. New Year, New Podcast Episodes!

    microphone
    Author(s): Amanda Douridas, CCA, Elizabeth Hawkins,

  5. Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference March 10-11

    Author(s): Mark Badertscher

    This year’s Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference will be March 10-11, 2026, at Ohio Northern University located at 525 S Main Street, Ada, Ohio.  (40.766096, -83.

  6. Northeast Ohio Fertilizer Applicator Certification Training

    Author(s): Lee Beers, CCA

    Producers, land managers, and agricultural professionals will have the opportunity to meet Ohio fertilizer certification requirements during a comprehensive 3-hour Fertilizer

  7. New Alfalfa Enterprise Budget

    calculator and budget
    Author(s): Emma Matcham, Eric Richer, CCA, Alyssa