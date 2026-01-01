CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2026-05

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

  1. Drought Continues but Some Relief is in the Forecast

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Meteorological winter has come to a close as we transition now to spring in the Ohio Valley. Looking back at winter 2025-26, it was cold, with our winter average temperatures

  2. Top-dressing Wheat with Liquid Manure

    Top dressing wheat with liquid manure
    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Wheat fields will be firming up across Ohio and spring top-dressing with nitrogen fertilizer will soon start in the most southern counties.

  3. Help us Shape the Future

    Author(s): Prasanna Oruganti, Elizabeth Hawkins,