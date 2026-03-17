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Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

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C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2026-06

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Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Wind, Water, and the Fight for Soil Health

    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA, Rachel Cochran Henry, CCA/CPAg

    A Blowing Dust Advisory was issued on

  2. Rising Nitrogen Prices and Implications for Corn Fertility Decisions

    Author(s): Rachel Cochran Henry, CCA/CPAg, Clint Schroeder

    Military actions against Iran commenced on

  3. Will Cold Temperatures Hurt Winter Wheat?

    Wheat with freeze damage
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    Across the state, temperatures are dipping into the low 20s, which raises concern about winter wheat. To understand the potential for damage in winter wheat, it is important to