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Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

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C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2026-10

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Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Will the Recent Cold Temperatures Hurt Winter Wheat?

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    Recently, temperatures dipped to the low to mid-30s in the southern portion of the state and high 20s in the northern portion of the state.

  2. Statewide Alfalfa Weevil Scouting

    Author(s): Kyle Verhoff, Aaron Wilson, Emma Matcham,

  3. Field pennycress concerns and control

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    Field pennycress is a winter annual weed that has generated interest as a

  4. Lep Monitoring Network – Black Cutworm and True Armyworm Update # 1

    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, JD Bethel, Mary Jo Hassen

  5. SAVE THE DATE: 2026 Wheat Field Day on June 17 at the Western Agricultural Research Station

    Author(s): Ambria Small, Laura Lindsey

    Mark your calendars for the Annual Ohio State Wheat Field Day. Join us on June 17th at