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Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2026-11

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Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Flip-Flopping Spring Conditions in Ohio

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Climate Summary

  2. Using Liquid Manure with Newly Planted Corn and Soybeans

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    In recent years, livestock farmers and commercial manure applicators have been moving towards applying liquid manure to newly planted corn and soybeans in the spring.

  3. Forage Moisture when Harvesting in Cooler Weather

    Author(s): Emma Matcham

    This spring has brought an unusual combination of weather conditions, since we have been 5-10 degrees warmer than usual throughout April but are expecting cool weather at the start

  4. Battle for the Belt: Season 4, Episode 2 – Corn and Soybean Planting Update

    Author(s): Maria Kessler, Diego Miranda, Laura Lindsey

  5. Statewide Slug Monitoring Project – update # 1

    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, John Barker, Justin Baum

  6. Statewide Alfalfa Weevil Scouting Week 2

    Author(s): Kyle Verhoff, Aaron Wilson, Emma Matcham,

  7. Lep Monitoring Network – Black Cutworm and True Armyworm Update # 2

    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Nic Baumer, Lee Beers, CCA