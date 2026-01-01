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Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

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C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2026-12

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Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Will the Recent Cold Temperatures Hurt Winter Wheat?

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    Unfortunately, this is the third time I’ve written an article about potential freeze damage to winter wheat this year. Previously, the concern was not high; however, as the wheat

  2. Soybean Plants and Potential for Freeze Damage

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Alexander Lindsey

    Over the weekend, temperatures dipped into the low 30s, with some areas

  3. Herbicide Considerations In Fluctuating Weather Patterns

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    Some areas of the state are wet and have yet to make much progress with burndown applications or planting, and others are rapidly approaching the finish line thanks to a stretch

  4. 2026 Wheat Yield Contest Entry Deadline May 15th

    Author(s): Eric Richer, CCA, Ed Lentz, CCA

    2026 Wheat Yield Contest Entry Deadline May 15th

  5. Lep Monitoring Network – Black Cutworm and True Armyworm Numbers on the Rise # 3

    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Justin Baum, Nic Baumer,

  6. Statewide Slug Monitoring Project – update # 2

    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Savannah Ballweg, John

  7. Statewide Alfalfa Weevil Scouting Week 3

    Author(s): Kyle Verhoff, Aaron Wilson, Emma Matcham,