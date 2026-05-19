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Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2026-14

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Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Head Scab Risk

    close up photo of wheat heads with orange to pink colored fungal growth on spikelets
    Author(s): Stephanie Karhoff, CCA, Pierce Paul

    Thanks to warming temperatures, the current head scab risk is low to

  2. Aphids In Wheat

    wheat leaves with cluster of aphids
    Author(s): Kelley Tilmon, Beth Scheckelhoff

    We have recently received some reports of noticeable aphid populations in

  3. Lep Monitoring Network Update #5 – Black Cutworm and True Armyworm Numbers Remain High

    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Justin Baum, Nic Baumer,

  4. Summer Nitrogen Applications for Forage Grasses

    Author(s): Emma Matcham

    Nitrogen is typically the most limiting nutrient for grass growth, but more isn’t always better. This article will cover some considerations for managing nitrogen after first-

  5. Statewide Slug Monitoring Project – Update #4

    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Leslie Aftanas,

  6. Update on Freeze Injury to Winter Wheat

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Alexander Lindsey

    Most years, freeze injury to winter wheat is not a big concern in Ohio.

  7. Freeze Follow-Up: How Does Recovery Look?

    Author(s): Anu Neththasinghe, Alexander Lindsey,

  8. Spring Soil Sampling for Soybean Cyst Nematode (SCN)

    Author(s): Horacio Lopez-Nicora

    The soybean cyst nematode (SCN) remains one of the most damaging soybean pathogens affecting soybean production in Ohio.