CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2026-16

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Adjustments Considerations for Ohio’s Soybean and Corn Planted in June

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez

    This year, planting has been challenging due to wet weather and inadequate planting

  2. Statewide Slug Monitoring Project – Update #6

    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Leslie Aftanas, John

  3. Lep Monitoring Network Update #7 – Last Black Cutworm and True Armyworm Report

    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Justin Baum, Nic Baumer,

  4. Using Dairy manure with newly planted corn and soybeans

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    A tremendous amount of wheat and cereal rye acreage was cut this past week as fields finally became fit in northwest Ohio. Choppers were in the fields the next day, making

  5. 2026 Wheat Field Day on June 17 at the Western Agricultural Research Station

    Author(s): Ambria Small, Laura Lindsey

    Mark your calendars for the Annual Ohio State Wheat Field Day. Join us on June 17th at

  6. 2026 Ohio Manure Science Review

    Author(s): Jocelyn Ruble

    Maria Stein, Ohio — July 22, 2026