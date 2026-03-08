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Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

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C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2026-17

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Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Battle for the Belt: Season 4, Episode 6 – Corn Staging

    Author(s): Diego Miranda, Maria Kessler, Laura Lindsey

  2. Weed management in delayed planting and replant situations

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    The 2026 growing season has brought nearly every weather pattern imaginable across the state, from heavy rain preventing planting, soil crusting over planted ground, and droughty

  3. Statewide Slug Monitoring Project – Update #7

    Author(s): Rosalind Holt-Frank, Amy Raudenbush,

  4. Lep Monitoring Network Update #8 – Corn earworm and Western Bean Cutworm

    Author(s): Rosalind Holt-Frank, Amy Raudenbush,

  5. Bring on the Summer Weather

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Climate Summary

  6. Manure, PSNT and N recommendations for 2026

    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA, Glen Arnold, CCA

    For several years, the use of the PSNT – Pre-Sidedress Nitrogen

  7. Free Farm Pesticide Disposal Collection Events Available in Athens, Crawford, and Miami Counties in August

    Author(s): Kate Hornyak

    FREE FARM PESTICIDE DISPOSAL COLLECTION EVENTS AVAILABLE IN ATHENS, CRAWFORD, AND MIAMI COUNTIES