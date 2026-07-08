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Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2026-21

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Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Battle for the Belt: Season 4, Episode 8 – Early July Crop Update

    Author(s): Maria Kessler, Diego Miranda, Laura Lindsey

  2. Heat Dome Retreats as the Dog Days of Summer Descend on Ohio

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Climate Summary

  3. Soybeans Down The Stretch! Free Science For Success Webinar on July 23, 2026

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    The Science For Success team is hosting a webinar to address issues as they arise heading into harvest. Hear from an expert panel of researchers and get updates on recent

  4. Lep Monitoring Network Update #12 – Corn earworm and Western Bean Cutworm

    Author(s): Rosalind Holt-Frank, Amy Raudenbush,

  5. Join us July 23 for the 2026 Northwest Agronomic Field Day

    Author(s): Stephanie Karhoff, CCA/CPAg, Nick Eckel

    Don’t miss out on your chance to interact with Ohio State

  6. Tar Spot Detected in Ohio for 2026, Now What?

    Author(s): Stephanie Karhoff, CCA/CPAg, Justin Baum,

  7. Application of Manure to Double Crop Soybeans to Encourage Emergence

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    The summer manure application window following wheat harvest is typically the 2nd largest application window each year.