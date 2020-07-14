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Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

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C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2026-22

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Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. 2026 Western Agronomy Field Day

    Author(s): Joe Davlin

    We will be having our annual Agronomy Day this year at the Western Ag. Research Station in South Charleston, Ohio, July 15, 2026. We will start at 9 a.m. with introductions and then

  2. Scouting for Rust on Cool-Season Forages

    Author(s): Emma Matcham

    Foliar diseases are not typically a widespread issue for forage crops, but rust can become an issue for grasses in some years.

  3. Summer Crop Insects – What to Watch For

    Author(s): Kelley Tilmon, Andy Michel

    Almost every field season has it’s particular insect problems and surprise ‘gotcha’

  4. Lep Monitoring Network Update #13 – Corn earworm and Western Bean Cutworm

    Author(s): Rosalind Holt-Frank, Amy Raudenbush,