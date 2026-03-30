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Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

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C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2026-25

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Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Lep Monitoring Network Update #16 – Western Bean Cutworm Numbers Decline Across Ohio

    Western bean cutworm egg mass
    Author(s): Rosalind Holt-Frank, Amy Raudenbush,

  2. Battle for the Belt: Season 4, Episode 9 - Soybean & Corn Plant Population Update

    The battle for the belt belt
    Author(s): Pedro Gimenes, Diego Miranda, Maria Kessler

  3. 2026 Ohio Wheat Performance Test

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Matthew Hankinson

    Results from the 2026 Ohio Wheat Performance Test are now online at:

  4. Summer Plantings for Alfalfa

    Broadcast Brillion-Style Alfalfa Seeding Equipment
    Author(s): Emma Matcham, Ted Wiseman

    August is the optimal timing for late-summer alfalfa plantings in Ohio.

  5. Poultry Litter Application

    Poultry Litter Stockpile
    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Stockpiles of poultry litter can be seen in farm fields across Ohio.

  6. Southwest Ohio Corn Growers Agronomy Field Day Set for August 18

    6 men checking seeding depth in front of a tractor
    Author(s): Ken Ford

    WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio – Farmers, agribusiness professionals, and agricultural enthusiasts are invited to attend the 2026 Southwest Ohio Corn Growers Agronomy Field