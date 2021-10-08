C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 21-2021

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Thinking about Fungicide Application in Corn? Tune in to Thursday’s CORN Live Session

    a field of corn
    Author(s): Mary Griffith, Amanda Douridas, Mike Estadt

  2. Western Bean Cutworm Monitoring: Week 2 Update

    Western bean cutworm moth
    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Suranga Basnagala ,

  3. Growing Season Outlook

    weather outlook
    Author(s): Jim Noel

    Conditions are fairly reasonable from the weather and climate front. Nothing is ever ideal but temperatures and rainfall have been reasonable to this point.

  4. Inaugural Tri-State Precision Agriculture Conference will Feature Current Trends in Tillage

    piece of tillage equipment being pulled across field
    Author(s): Alan Leininger

    Join OSU Extension Henry County for the inagural Tri-State Precision Agriculture Conference on August 11, 2021.

  5. Milkweed and Hemp Dogbane - Who’s Who?

    Common milkweed plant on the left and hemp dogbane plant on the right
    Author(s): Christine Gelley

    This article originally appeared in the Ohio BEEF Cattle Letter

  6. Forage Fertility: Where We Are and Why it Matters.

    Annual forage plot at NWARS
    Author(s): Garth Ruff, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    Hay and haylage crops are grown on just over 1 million acres in Ohio (NASS,

  7. Application of Manure to Double Crop Soybeans to Encourage Emergence

    tractor pulling drill planter across harvested wheat field planting double crop beans
    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Wheat harvest will soon be wrapped up in Ohio and some farmers are planting double-crop soybeans. The summer manure application window following wheat harvest is typically

  8. Manure Science Review Coming August 10th

    Crowd listens to speaker discussing field practices utilizing manure
    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    The annual Manure Science Review will be held on Tuesday, August 10 from 10:00am to 3:00pm at MVP Dairy near Celina, Ohio.

  9. 2021 Clean Sweep: Agricultural Pesticide Disposal

    Man drops off agricultural pesticides at ODA Clean Sweep disposal event
    Author(s): Jessica Burns

    The Ohio Department of Agriculture will be sponsoring three collection events for farmers wishing to dispose of unwanted pesticides. This year, the collections are happening in