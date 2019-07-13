C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 22-2021

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Soybean Defoliation: It Takes a lot to Really Matter!

    red-phase bean leaf beetle with spots on soybean trifoliate
    Author(s): Curtis Young, CCA, Kelley Tilmon

    The mid-season defoliators are beginning to show up in soybean fields across

  2. Tar Spot Showing Early this Year: a Note on Diagnosis

    Fruiting bodies of corn disease tar spot
    Author(s): Pierce Paul

    I have so far only received one confirmed report of Tar Spot in the state, but the fact that the disease has been reported in a few neighboring states has some stakeholders asking

  3. Pre-harvest Sprouting and Falling Number

    a close up image of wheat head exhibiting early sprouting
    Author(s): Pierce Paul, Laura Lindsey, Wanderson B.

  4. Nutrient Value of Wheat Straw

    wind row of wheat straw on bottom half of picture and wheat to be harvested in top portion of picture
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Ed Lentz, CCA

    Before removing straw from the field, it is important farmers understand the nutrient

  5. Steps to Speed up Field Curing of Hay Crops

    tractor pulling mower through field of hay
    Author(s): Mark Sulc, Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Allen

  6. Late Wheat Harvest and Grain Quality Concerns

    a field of mature wheat
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Pierce Paul

    Most of the winter wheat in Ohio has been harvested. However, persistent wet weather has

  7. Western Bean Cutworm Numbers Begin to Increase Across Ohio

    Western bean cutworm moth
    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Suranga Basnagala ,